Casino execs express concerns about fire safety
A rare appearance by local casino executives at this week’s Board meeting may prompt supervisors to revisit the finances of the North Tunica Fire Protection District.
Since the first of the year, the North Tunica Fire Department has been operating with only two firefighters per shift. The move was made by district commissioners because the revenue produced by a 5 mill tax levied within the district has decreased substantially since the county’s largest casino resort property closed in 2015.
Tunica County had been supplementing the fire district levy about $300,000 annually from its general fund, but the district has not received extra funding for over a year.
Latest News
-
RESOLUTION OF APPRECIATION AND GRATITUDE FOR EXEMPLARY PUBLIC SERVICE OF ATTORNEY JOHN WILLIAM DULANEY, Jr. RESOLUTION OF APPRECIATION...
-
Casino execs express concerns about fire safety A rare appearance by...
-
Inland gaming bill sent to committee State Rep. Cedric...
-
‘Storybook’ Crystal Ball Read more
-
Guest Column: Think of the lottery as a voluntary tax As King Solomon proclaimed...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8