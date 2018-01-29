Casino execs express concerns about fire safety

Written by Tunica Times

A rare appearance by local casino executives at this week’s Board meeting may prompt supervisors to revisit the finances of the North Tunica Fire Protection District.

Since the first of the year, the North Tunica Fire Department has been operating with only two firefighters per shift. The move was made by district commissioners because the revenue produced by a 5 mill tax levied within the district has decreased substantially since the county’s largest casino resort property closed in 2015.

Tunica County had been supplementing the fire district levy about $300,000 annually from its general fund, but the district has not received extra funding for over a year.





