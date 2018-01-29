Monday, January 29, 2018
   
Inland gaming bill sent to committee

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 26 January 2018 00:00

State Rep. Cedric Burnett of Tunica has introduced a bill to amend certain sections of Mississippi law to allow “casinos in Tunica County to locate west of any point within Tunica County that is three thousand feet to the east of United States Highway 61….”

House Bill 725 was assigned to the House Gaming Committee on January 11.

Existing law governing casinos authorizes gaming:

• on cruise vessels in certain waters adjacent to the three most southern counties in Mississippi;

• in a structure on shore in those same counties where voters approved ‘betting, gaming or wagering” on cruise vessels;


