Co. accepts bids on road dept. equipment

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

The county will purchase a CAT excavator from Thompson Machinery for the bid price of $267,940.61, opting to accept Road Manager Joe Hawkins’s recommendation not to go with the low bid from Stribling Equipment, which came in at $255,463.69.

Hawkins said he was recommending the Thompson bid because there were four “exceptions” to the low bid. Supervisors also voted on Jan. 22 to accept the sole bids from Crow’s Truck Service on a tractor truck and three dump trucks. Crow’s bid $111,095 on the tractor truck and $144,998 on each of the three dump trucks. The bids were opened on Jan. 16 and taken under advisement.





