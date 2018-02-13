Settling it on the court
Kyra Mangum fights off Desoto Academy defenders during play last Saturday. Young athletes, students and families from three area schools packed the gymnasium at Tunica Academy for an all-day basketball tournament featuring PeWee teams.
