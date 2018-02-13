Tuesday, February 13, 2018
   
Public schools ‘press forward’ under state’s watch

Written by BY Meg Coker Friday, 02 February 2018 00:00

Tunica County Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Margie Pulley, along with principals from most of the schools in the district, gave the community a progress report on Jan. 30 at the Tunica Middle School gymnasium. Pulley said similar updates are given each month at the board meeting. The next meeting is set for Feb. 13 at noon in the auditorium at Tunica Elementary School.


