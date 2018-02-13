Public schools ‘press forward’ under state’s watch
Tunica County Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Margie Pulley, along with principals from most of the schools in the district, gave the community a progress report on Jan. 30 at the Tunica Middle School gymnasium. Pulley said similar updates are given each month at the board meeting. The next meeting is set for Feb. 13 at noon in the auditorium at Tunica Elementary School.
Latest News
-
Tunica Arena hosts big events this month Tunica gift shops, restaurants...
-
Co. accepts bids on road dept. equipment The county will purchase...
-
Public schools ‘press forward’ under state’s watch Tunica County Schools...
-
RESOLUTION OF APPRECIATION AND GRATITUDE FOR EXEMPLARY PUBLIC SERVICE OF ATTORNEY JOHN WILLIAM DULANEY, Jr. RESOLUTION OF APPRECIATION...
-
Casino execs express concerns about fire safety A rare appearance by...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8