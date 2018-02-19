County audit received but no notice to public
Tunica County’s Fiscal Year 2015 ended almost two and a half years ago, on September 30, 2015, but just weeks ago, auditors issued a final report on the state of the county’s 2015 finances.
The latest audit, completed by Bridgers & Goodman of Vicksburg, found that Tunica County had not complied with publication requirements in regards to a proposed tax increase in FY 2015. This audit also details problems with internal controls in regards to purchasing.
