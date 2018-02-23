Keep an eye on the river
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning on Tuesday, February 20, for the Mississippi River at the Tunica RiverPark.
Flood stage at the RiverPark is 41 feet. The river, at 35.5 feet on Wednesday, is forecast to rise to 44.5 feet by March 6.
At 43 feet, the lake road in Nel-Win Camp at Tunica Cut-off is flooding, according to a release from the Tunica County Emergency Operations Center.
