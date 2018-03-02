Friday, March 02, 2018
   
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Supervisors seek input on solid waste plan

Thursday, 01 March 2018

The Tunica County Board of Supervisors is soliciting input from the public on the Tunica County Solid Waste Management Plan, currently under revision by Environmental Business Services.

The local solid waste management plan focuses on meeting the waste management needs of the area for the next 20 years and is required by the Mississippi Solid Waste Laws.

The County’s original Plan was developed and approved in the mid 1990s and will be replaced by the updated version upon approval by the Mississippi Commission on Environmental Quality.

