Friday, March 02, 2018
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Grand Jury reports; court starts March 26 Marcrch 26

E-mail

Written by Tunica Times Thursday, 01 March 2018 15:02

The Grand Jury in the Circuit Court of Tunica County met February 7 and reported to Judge Charles Webster:

We have examined 17 witnesses and return this report: 40 True Bills, 0 Presentments, and 6 No True Bills, 0 Continued for Further Investigation, 0 Remanded to Lower/Municipal Court.

We have made a personal inspection of the County Jail and find it is in good condition, and sufficient for the safekeeping, accommodation, and health of prisoners except as noted below:


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto