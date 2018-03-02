Grand Jury reports; court starts March 26 Marcrch 26

Written by Tunica Times

The Grand Jury in the Circuit Court of Tunica County met February 7 and reported to Judge Charles Webster:

We have examined 17 witnesses and return this report: 40 True Bills, 0 Presentments, and 6 No True Bills, 0 Continued for Further Investigation, 0 Remanded to Lower/Municipal Court.

We have made a personal inspection of the County Jail and find it is in good condition, and sufficient for the safekeeping, accommodation, and health of prisoners except as noted below:





