Grand Jury reports; court starts March 26 Marcrch 26
The Grand Jury in the Circuit Court of Tunica County met February 7 and reported to Judge Charles Webster:
We have examined 17 witnesses and return this report: 40 True Bills, 0 Presentments, and 6 No True Bills, 0 Continued for Further Investigation, 0 Remanded to Lower/Municipal Court.
We have made a personal inspection of the County Jail and find it is in good condition, and sufficient for the safekeeping, accommodation, and health of prisoners except as noted below:
Latest News
-
The Heart of Tunica Missoula Children’s...
-
Flood warning issued The National Weather...
-
Grand Jury reports; court starts March 26 Marcrch 26 The Grand Jury in the...
-
Supervisors seek input on solid waste plan The Tunica County...
-
Keep an eye on the river The National Weather...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8