Flood warning issued

Written by Tunica Times

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Coldwater River near Sarah.

From Wednesday, February 28, until Friday, March 2, moderate flooding is forecast. At noon on Tuesday, the river stage on the Coldwater stood at 8.1 feet, but the river is forecast to rise above flood stage of 18 feet by mid-week and continue to rise to near 24 feet by week’s end. The river will start to fall on March 2.

According to the NWS, numerous homes in Marks are flooding. Rainfall predictions from three to six inches this week are worsening the situation.





Read more