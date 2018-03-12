Monday, March 12, 2018
   
Rising Waters

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 09 March 2018 00:00

Residents of New-Win Camp at Tunica Cut-off are parking on the main access road and using boats to get to their homes this week, as high water levels on the Mississippi inch toward a predicted high of 51 feet on the Tunica RiverPark guage on Saturday, March 10. 


