Rising Waters
Residents of New-Win Camp at Tunica Cut-off are parking on the main access road and using boats to get to their homes this week, as high water levels on the Mississippi inch toward a predicted high of 51 feet on the Tunica RiverPark guage on Saturday, March 10.
