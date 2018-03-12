Now what: Court won’t rehear casino tax case

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

The ball is back in the county’s court.

On March 1, the Mississippi Supreme Court denied a motion by Tunica County for a rehearing in the case Tunica County Board of Supervisors v. HWCC-Tunica, LLC. In requesting the rehearing, county officials said they were seeking clarification on an October 2015 Circuit Court decision by Judge Charles Webster that was upheld by the State Supreme Court on December 14, 2017.





Read more