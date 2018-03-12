Monday, March 12, 2018
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Now what: Court won’t rehear casino tax case

E-mail

Written by BY Brooks Taylor Friday, 09 March 2018 00:00

The ball is back in the county’s court.

On March 1, the Mississippi Supreme Court denied a motion by Tunica County for a rehearing in the case Tunica County Board of Supervisors v. HWCC-Tunica, LLC. In requesting the rehearing, county officials said they were seeking clarification on an October 2015 Circuit Court decision by Judge Charles Webster that was upheld by the State Supreme Court on December 14, 2017.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto