Guest Column: Mission Mississippi’s 25th year

Written by BY Wyatt Emmerich

It’s hard to imagine Mission Mississippi is 25 years old. It seems like yesterday it was just a dream in the eye of my dear friend Lee Paris.

Sitting in the audience of more than 500 people at the Jackson convention center, listening to black and white men and women pray together about love and racial reconciliation, it’s easy to feel optimistic about the long-range future of Mississippi.

This was the annual Governor’s Leadership Prayer Luncheon. I have been to many of these. Each time I wonder why such an uplifting event gets completely ignored by the media while racial discord, murders and mayhem get front page coverage and top billing. I guess that’s just the way it is.

Mission Mississippi has made a huge impact on our state, encouraging racial reconciliation in the name of Jesus Christ. “Grace is stronger than race” is one of their mottos. It’s a good summary of what Mission Mississippi is all about.





