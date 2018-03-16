County, fire district craft agreement

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

The North Tunica Fire District will put four men back on full time starting April 1, after county supervisors assured supplemental funding to operate the department.

County administrator Adrian McKay told the Board on Monday, March 11, that the fire rating would increase to 10 without immediate assurances that four firefighters are on duty round the clock.

Board attorney John Perry outlined terms of a Memorandum of Understanding between Tunica County and the North Tunica County Fire District for about $35,000 per month for 12 months, to supplement what the district receives from a special tax within the district. Perry said the tax once produced about $1 million in revenue, but that the 5 mill tax was now producing only about $400,000, leaving a significant budget gap.





