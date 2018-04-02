County repays HWCC

Written by Tunica Times

County supervisors voted Monday, March 19, to pay a judgement in excess of $189,000 to HWCC-Tunica, stemming from Hollywood Casino’s objection to a 2014 tax increase.

The state’s highest court upheld a lower court ruling for the plaintiffs in December 2017, agreeing that Tunica County had not properly advertised hearings on a tax increase and a proposed Fiscal Year 2014-2015 budget. Earlier this month, the court declined to rehear the case.

Tunica County had asked for a rehearing to clarify certain issues in the case, including the method for calculating what amount Hollywood Casino overpaid in 2014 property taxes.





Read more