Mario Nickson retrial goes to jury Wednesday

Written by BY Meg Cokerr

Two local families sit in the Tunica County courthouse separated by an aisle and the death of a young man.

Both groups attempt to abide by the instructions given by Judge Charles Webster. No one speaks or visibly reacts as witnesses are escorted in one by one to give testimony. They have only listened, as assistant district attorney Bill Gresham presented the state’s case against Mario Nickson in the shooting of Anthony Vaughn, and Nickson’s attorney, Mike Carr, brought forward witnesses on Nickson’s behalf.

Vaughn passed away on Dec. 7, 2013 at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis after sustaining multiple gun shot wounds. He was transported to the Med from Nickson’s Disco nightclub in downtown Tunica. He died on his 24th birthday.

Nickson, now 45, was arrested along with two others in connection with Vaughn’s death. He was initially charged with first degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of being an accessory after the fact at the time of his arrest. He previously stood trial for Vaughn’s murder and after deliberations, the jury could not reach a verdict. The other two defendants were tried separately and found not guilty.





