Sunday, April 22, 2018
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Nickson found not guilty in 2013 shooting

E-mail

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 06 April 2018 00:00

 

Less than an hour after deliberations began in the state of Mississippi versus Mario Nickson on Wednesday, March 28, Judge Charles Webster received a note from the jury.

They were seeking guidance on how to handle of vote of two for one verdict, nine for another and one undecided. Webster encouraged jurors to continue reviewing the evidence and discussing it in order to reach a unanimous verdict.

An hour later, all parties returned to the courtroom. After reminding those present that he would not tolerate any outbursts, Webster asked the jury foreman to read the verdict.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto