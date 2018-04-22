Nickson found not guilty in 2013 shooting

Written by Tunica Times

Less than an hour after deliberations began in the state of Mississippi versus Mario Nickson on Wednesday, March 28, Judge Charles Webster received a note from the jury.

They were seeking guidance on how to handle of vote of two for one verdict, nine for another and one undecided. Webster encouraged jurors to continue reviewing the evidence and discussing it in order to reach a unanimous verdict.

An hour later, all parties returned to the courtroom. After reminding those present that he would not tolerate any outbursts, Webster asked the jury foreman to read the verdict.





Read more