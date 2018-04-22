Sunday, April 22, 2018
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Celebrating the 'Son' rise

E-mail

Written by BY Meg Coker Friday, 06 April 2018 00:00

Just as the sun began to peak over the Tunica County Courthouse to the east, father and son singers W.J. and Clifton Johnson performed “Where You There? “for a crowd gathered in Rivergate Park on Easter Sunday, April 1.  


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto