County, town reach agreement in long dispute over gaming $s

Written by Tunica Times

A dispute between Tunica County and the Town of Tunica reaching back to 2014 has finally been resolved.

Both governing boards voted this week to accept a settlement figure of $350,000 that came out of mediation on March 30. Tunica County will pay that amount to the town on or before May 10, according to the settlement.

Town mayor Chuck Cariker, town board attorney Chuck Graves, attorney Chad Mask, county administrator Adrian McKay, county board attorney John Perry, and attorney Ellis Turnage met with mediator Charles Griffin, an attorney with Butler, Snow law firm, last Friday in Jackson. Mediation in Cause No. 2014-0169 was agreed upon in February between plaintiffs Tunica County Board of Supervisors and defendants Town of Tunica and Tunica County School District.

Tunica County filed suit in October 2014, contending that the legislation enacting a local tax on gaming was unconstitutional and that the division of the tax revenues was an illegal donation to the town and public schools. The county suspended the distribution of these revenues to the town and school board in November 2014.

Read more