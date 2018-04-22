Sunday, April 22, 2018
   
New business will bring vintage vibe, family fun to 61 corridor

Written by BY Meg Coker Friday, 13 April 2018 00:00

There are big plans for the little yellow building now shining along U.S. 61 in the town of Tunica.

In early May, Dr. Valarie Davis plans to open Old School Snowbiz.  Just as its name suggests, the business will target the tastebuds with frozen delights like snow cones and ice cream.

Davis said the idea for the venture has been on her mind for a while.

When she initially moved to this area, the Delta Kream was one of her favorite places to stop.

“When it closed, there was nowhere to get ice cream in Tunica for a while,” Davis said.


