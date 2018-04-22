County will seek grant for sewer project

Written by Tunica Times

Tunica County will host a hearing Monday just prior to a regular Board of Supervisors meeting, seeking input from the public on a proposed infrastructure grant application.

The State of Mississippi has just over $22.8 million available to cities, towns and counties for community development benefiting low and moderate income people. Tunica County proposes to apply for up to $600,000 for sewer improvements.

The upcoming hearing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 16, at the courthouse.





