County will seek grant for sewer project

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 13 April 2018 00:00

Tunica County will host a hearing Monday just prior to a regular Board of Supervisors meeting, seeking input from the public on a proposed infrastructure grant application.

The State of Mississippi has just over $22.8 million available to cities, towns and counties for community development benefiting low and moderate income people. Tunica County proposes to apply for up to $600,000 for sewer improvements.

The upcoming hearing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 16, at the courthouse.


