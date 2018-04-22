County will seek grant for sewer project
Tunica County will host a hearing Monday just prior to a regular Board of Supervisors meeting, seeking input from the public on a proposed infrastructure grant application.
The State of Mississippi has just over $22.8 million available to cities, towns and counties for community development benefiting low and moderate income people. Tunica County proposes to apply for up to $600,000 for sewer improvements.
The upcoming hearing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 16, at the courthouse.
Latest News
-
Gordon among Rangers named to All MACJC team JACKSON – After a 22-4...
-
RFHS tennis team wraps up regular season Read more
-
New business will bring vintage vibe, family fun to 61 corridor There are big plans...
-
County will seek grant for sewer project Tunica County will...
-
Nickson found not guilty in 2013 shooting Less than an...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8