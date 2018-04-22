Let the good times roll!

Written by Tunica Times

She’s contributed to the recipe for the Rivergate Festival for 17 years. This weekend, she’ll gather the necessary components, follow the steps and hope fun rises for the last time.

Lyn Arnold, who will retire as Tunica County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO at the end of 2018, said deciding the ingredients for the festival took some time.

In its early days, the Rivergate Festival offered a Memphis in May sanctioned barbecue contest. Arnold said that lasted from 2001 until around 2010.





Read more