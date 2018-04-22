Sunday, April 22, 2018
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Let the good times roll!

E-mail

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 20 April 2018 00:00

She’s contributed to the recipe for the Rivergate Festival for 17 years. This weekend, she’ll gather the necessary components, follow the steps and hope fun rises for the last time.

Lyn Arnold, who will retire as Tunica County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO at the end of 2018, said deciding the ingredients for the festival took some time.

In its early days, the Rivergate Festival offered a Memphis in May sanctioned barbecue contest. Arnold said that lasted from 2001 until around 2010.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto