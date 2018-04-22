Gun reported near schools
Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, local law enforcement received reports that two men with an assault rifle had been spotted near the campus of Tunica Academy. The school was in the process of dismissing for the day.
According to Police Chief Michael Nichols, officials with the Tunica County School District were notified. Tunica Elementary School was put on lockdown, which Nichols noted is protocol when there is any potential hazard to student safety.
