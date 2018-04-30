Gun found on RFHS campus
Two local schools were locked down and a student was arrested following the recovery of a weapon on Monday, April 23. The student is a juvenile and his or her name has not been released. As of Wednesday, April 25, the subject was awaiting a hearing in youth court.
According to Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp, officers were dispatched to Rosa Fort High School at around 10:45 a.m. on April 23, after a school resource officer reported that a weapon had been found The officer discovered the weapon, a handgun, in one of the classrooms. No injuries were reported.
