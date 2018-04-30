Middle Schoolers rally against gun violence

Written by Special to the Times

Tunica Middle School staff and students walked out of school in a rally against gun violence in schools across America on Friday, April 20.

In a press release issued Monday, officials at Tunica Middle School noted that they “respect and support the rights of our students to advocate for causes that are important to them and welcome the opportunity to work with any student, student group, staff and parents to discuss appropriate and creative ways to do so while at school.”





