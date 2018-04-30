Middle Schoolers rally against gun violence
Tunica Middle School staff and students walked out of school in a rally against gun violence in schools across America on Friday, April 20.
In a press release issued Monday, officials at Tunica Middle School noted that they “respect and support the rights of our students to advocate for causes that are important to them and welcome the opportunity to work with any student, student group, staff and parents to discuss appropriate and creative ways to do so while at school.”
Latest News
-
Gun found on RFHS campus Two local schools...
-
The good times rolled! Sunny skies bring out...
-
Middle Schoolers rally against gun violence Tunica Middle School...
-
CCC players commit to play at next level Coahoma Men’s Basketball...
-
Gordon among Rangers named to All MACJC team JACKSON – After a 22-4...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8