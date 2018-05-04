Friday, May 04, 2018
   
Town attacks crime through code enforcement

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 04 May 2018 14:17

A rash of car break-ins and thefts of property in the Town of Tunica started in late 2017 and continued into 2018. Police stepped up patrols, and investigations eventually resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect.

Now, Mayor Chuck Cariker and aldermen are backing efforts by the town planning commission to step up enforcement of local codes, clean up neighborhoods and clarify policies regarding demolition.

“We’ve been lax on code enforcement,” Mayor Cariker said in an interview last week. “A community is not inviting to crime, though, if it’s neat and clean.


