Town seeks answers for issues with flooding
A homeowner and representatives speaking on behalf of a local nonprofit both stood before the mayor and Board of Aldermen on May 3 with requests for help. Both learned that more information was needed before an answer could be given.
Following reports from the planning commission, police department, operations and the Chamber of Commerce, citizen Willie Hudson was called on. Hudson said his residence on Friendship Street was subject to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall. He provided pictures of past damage, telling the board that he could not continue making repairs.
Latest News
-
Town seeks answers for issues with flooding A homeowner...
-
County’s summer work program to run seven weeks Summer employment for...
-
Services held for former town alderman Warren Ware “Tutt”...
-
Safe Streets operation nets 70 arrests The Tunica County...
-
TA hosts district tennis tournament Tunica Academy tennis...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8