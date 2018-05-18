Town seeks answers for issues with flooding

Written by BY Meg Coker

A homeowner and representatives speaking on behalf of a local nonprofit both stood before the mayor and Board of Aldermen on May 3 with requests for help. Both learned that more information was needed before an answer could be given.

Following reports from the planning commission, police department, operations and the Chamber of Commerce, citizen Willie Hudson was called on. Hudson said his residence on Friendship Street was subject to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall. He provided pictures of past damage, telling the board that he could not continue making repairs.





