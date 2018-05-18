County’s summer work program to run seven weeks

Written by Tunica Times

Summer employment for 51 high school students and 21 college students through Tunica County government will run for seven weeks this year, with each student working 32 hours per week.

The Board of Supervisors approved a recommendation from Recreation Director Billy Willis at their meeting on May 7. Willis said the work program for the older students will total $38,581 for the seven-week period and the high schoolers’ program will cost about $89,000. These students are placed in various county offices and programs.





