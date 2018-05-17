Safe Streets operation nets 70 arrests

Written by Tunica Times

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Special Enforcement Detail known as “Tunica County Safe Streets Operation” on Thursday, April 26, Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Assisting Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp, Sr.’s department in the Safe Streets Operation were the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Department of Transportation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, the Tunica Police Department, and Sheriff’s Offices from Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Panola and Quitman counties.

“This type of law enforcement will continue in Tunica County, to further reduce criminal acitivity,” Hamp said. “Our citizens demand and deserve safe streets and neighborhoods for their children.”





