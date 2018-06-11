County hears first report on blues concert

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Friday’s event at the Tunica Arena & Exposition Center was seen as a sort of test case for the use of the facility for live music. Earlier this month, publicist Tony Jones described the upcoming event as a “live feasibility study” for future use of the arena. Jones told county supervisors on May 7 that VIP tickets on the floor had sold out and that attendance could reach 3,500 to 5,000 people.

Jones returned to a county meeting this week to give a preliminary report, saying promoters New Vision Live “hoped to move forward” and book another show in the near future, perhaps to coincide with the Southern Heritage Classic in the fall.





Read more