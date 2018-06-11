County wins excellerator grant from Entergy Miss.
JACKSON, Mississippi – Entergy Mississippi, Inc. recently awarded Tunica County $17,600 for updates to environmental studies on the 2,000-acre Tunica Megasite and mapping of a rail route through engineered drawings.
Tunica County is one of 10 counties in Entergy’s service area that will share $75,000 in grants for projects to make them more competitive among companies looking to establish or expand their operations.
