Tunica Airport launches service to four cities
TUNICA, Miss. – The Tunica Airport is bringing back regular scheduled air service to the Tunica destination.
The new partnership with Ashley Air and Travel will provide service to the four new markets of Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando and St. Pete/Tampa beginning July 1, 2018.
