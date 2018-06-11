Monday, June 11, 2018
   
Text Size
The Tunica Times • P.O. Box 308/986 Magnolia Street, Tunica, MS 38676

Tunica Airport launches service to four cities

E-mail

Written by Tunica Times Friday, 01 June 2018 00:00

TUNICA, Miss. – The Tunica Airport is bringing back regular scheduled air service to the Tunica destination.

The new partnership with Ashley Air and Travel will provide service to the four new markets of Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando and St. Pete/Tampa beginning July 1, 2018.


Read more

Latest News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Facebook Connect


Yahoo Map Directions

Street and Number:
City:
State:
Zip Code:
Site provided by Designing Desoto