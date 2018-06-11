Songs emerge from Byron Earnheart’s notebook

Written by BY Meg Coker

Ironically, it’s the third of June, another sleepy, dusty Delta day – a time and place made famous by one Mississippi songwriter – when another takes a break from his guitar to tell the story of his leap into music.

Byron Earnheart says there is a great deal of history packed into seven songs that make his debut extended play record, Cheap Violins and Old Corvettes. It was released in April by MGP Studios and is now available for purchase from Earnheart and on digital platforms.





