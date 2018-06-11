County general fund over budget

Written by Tunica Times

A request to purchase a piece of equipment prompted a discussion about county finances at this week’s supervisors’ meeting.

After Road Department manager Joe Hawkins asked for authority to buy a tractor for about $56,000, Board president James Dunn queried county administrator Adrian McKay about the county’s cash flow.





“How will we be in October, November and December?” Dunn asked.

“The general account is over budget,” McKay replied, citing payroll costs. “We’re dealing with deficits from five or six years ago.”

McKay said the Board had already approved borrowing $5 million from the road fund this year. McKay added that this was possible because “a few years ago, the road department received a surplus of funds.”

“Can we operate in October, November and December without road department funds?” Dunn pressed.

“It is still month to month,” McKay answered. “(There is) no surplus built up. We’re hoping the general fund will stabilize.”

After District 2 supervisor Michael Johnson commented that he thought the Board had to account for funds borrowed from the road department in the general fund budget, the Board approved the equipment purchase.

Officials will likely begin working next month on a budget for fiscal year 2019, as the county approaches the final quarter in FY 2018.

In other business on June 4, the Board:

• discussed problems with speeding in residential areas, with plans to install speed bumps in Canal Park and Hollywood;

• decided to hold off on donating several surplus vehicles from the Sheriff’s Department, including an armored truck, two 2011 Chevy Tahoes and two 2007 Impalas.Supervisors said they thought that local nonprofits may have need for some of these vehicles.

• revisited the salary set for the EMS director but took no action.

The board meets again June 18.