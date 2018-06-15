Aldermen focus on drainage, speeding

Written by Tunica Times

Town alderman learned last week that modifications to existing ditches and two small new ditches to be dug at a home on Friendship Drive may take rainwater away from the house more quickly and help eliminate ongoing drainage issues.

Engineer Andrew Richardson took elevations around the home and neighborhood recently in order to recommend solutions. Homeowner Willie Hudson had come to the town board this spring, after heavy rains put runoff water in his carport and at the back door of his home.





