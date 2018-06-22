Delta Council announces new officers
Delta Council recently held their 83rd Annual Meeting Friday, June 1, on the campus of Delta State University at the Bologna Performing Arts Center. The 2018-2019 President and Vice-Presidents of the organization were announced during the Business Session of the meeting.
Latest News
-
Guest Column: Governments should get out of the way of the free market I was looking at a credit...
-
Tunica attorney seeks Chancery Court judgeship If local attorney Richard...
-
Street racing considered by supervisors Wanna drag?...
-
Bailey finds First Bloom Bren Bailey was joined...
-
Delta Council announces new officers Delta Council recently...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8