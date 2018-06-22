Friday, June 22, 2018
   
Delta Council announces new officers

Written by Tunica Times Thursday, 21 June 2018 12:54

Delta Council recently held their 83rd Annual Meeting Friday, June 1, on the campus of Delta State University at the Bologna Performing Arts Center. The 2018-2019 President and Vice-Presidents of the organization were announced during the Business Session of the meeting.


