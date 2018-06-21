Thursday, June 21, 2018
   
Street racing considered by supervisors

Wanna drag?

A Marshall County man wants to bring street racing to Tunica County this summer.

Zack Wilson is promoting drag racing on Byrd Road in South Tunica County on July 13-14 and 15, to coincide with a big event in Millington, TN the same weekend.

“Street Outlaws puts on races on closed streets,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to bring that to Tunica County.”


