Street racing considered by supervisors
Wanna drag?
A Marshall County man wants to bring street racing to Tunica County this summer.
Zack Wilson is promoting drag racing on Byrd Road in South Tunica County on July 13-14 and 15, to coincide with a big event in Millington, TN the same weekend.
“Street Outlaws puts on races on closed streets,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to bring that to Tunica County.”
