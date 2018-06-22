Tunica attorney seeks Chancery Court judgeship

Written by Tunica Times

If local attorney Richard W. “Wes” Ryals is elected a Chancery judge this fall, he will be the first North Mississippian in as long as 60 years to serve in the position.

Ryals, 36, is seeking to replace 30-year incumbent Chancellor Jon W. Barnwell of Greenwood, who is not running for another term.

“Tunica County is part of District 7, which now has three judges,” Ryals explained. “Bolivar and Coahoma counties make up one of the sub-districts, with one judge, and Tunica, Quitman, Leflore and Tallahatchie are another sub-district. There are two judges for our sub-district, and I’m running for one of those.”

He sees an opportunity for North Mississippians to get representation on the court.





