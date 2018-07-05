County may host 1st wind farm in SE states

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Seven years ago, Tunica County was suddenly a hotbed for renewable energy projects. In late summer and fall of 2011, multiple wind energy companies sought to place meteorological towers in Southeast Tunica County to gauge wind conditions over the course of a year.

Since then, not much has happened to advance projects here, until last month, when local officials and some residents received packets from Steelhead Wind.





