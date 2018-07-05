Hamp appointed to school safety task force

Written by Tunica Times

Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp has recently been appointed by Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to serve on Bryant’s new Mississippi School Safety Task Force.

Bryant issued Executive Order 1422 on June 19 to create a task force to: study school safety in Mississippi; develop a comprehensive report of current safety procedures; address potential threats in Mississippi schools; identify ways to prevent and mitigate these threats; evaluate current response efforts and resources; and make recommendations for improvement.





