Hamp appointed to school safety task force
Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp has recently been appointed by Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to serve on Bryant’s new Mississippi School Safety Task Force.
Bryant issued Executive Order 1422 on June 19 to create a task force to: study school safety in Mississippi; develop a comprehensive report of current safety procedures; address potential threats in Mississippi schools; identify ways to prevent and mitigate these threats; evaluate current response efforts and resources; and make recommendations for improvement.
Latest News
-
Hamp appointed to school safety task force Tunica County Sheriff...
-
County may host 1st wind farm in SE states Seven years ago,...
-
Guest Column: Governments should get out of the way of the free market I was looking at a credit...
-
Tunica attorney seeks Chancery Court judgeship If local attorney Richard...
-
Street racing considered by supervisors Wanna drag?...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8