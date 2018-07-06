Supervisors seek state guidance on school project

Written by BY Brooks Taylor

Tunica County supervisors agreed this week to seek an opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General on how the county can help reconstruct or rehabilitate Rosa Fort High School.

Board attorney John Perry said the county is willing to invest in a reinvented high school and termed this “a unique situation,” because there is currently no school board to undertake such a project.

The State of Mississippi took over the Tunica County School District in 2015, dismissed the school board, and appointed Dr. Margie Pulley as conservator. Dr. Pulley has been running the district since then. The state has not indicated a date that the district might be returned to local control.

A high ranking official in the State Department of Education remarked in January that MDE is not in the business of building schools and that any such plans would have to come through the local board of supervisors.





