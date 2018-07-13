Legals for the week of July 13, 2018

Written by Tunica Times

_________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TUNICA COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ESTATE OF

EARMER D. WILLIS,

DECEASED CAUSE NO.: GN2007-93

SUMMONS

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF EARMER D. WILLIS (also sometimes known as Erma Wills), DECEASED

You have been named as an interested party in a Petition filed in the Chancery Court of Tunica County, Mississippi by Bobbie D. Miller, Administratrix of the Estate of Earmer D. Willis. The intestate estate of Earmer D. Willis (also sometimes known as Erma Wills) is being administered in the above styled and numbered proceeding. As part of the administration of said estate, the Chancery Court will determine the heirs at law of Earmer D. Willis (also sometimes known as Erma Wills). The alleged heirs at law of Earmer D. Willis (also sometimes known as Erma Wills) are her two (2) sisters, Bobbie D. Miller and Annie C. Winters. It is alleged that there is no surviving spouse, no children or issue of any deceased children and no other surviving siblings, no issue of any deceased siblings and no surviving parent.





